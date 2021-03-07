Ontology (ONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $264.09 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $822.73 million and $264.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063858 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00284506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012376 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

