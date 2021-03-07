Opacity Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $57,386.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00470419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00077105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00458801 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

