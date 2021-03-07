Open Platform One Day Volume Reaches $44,402.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $44,402.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

