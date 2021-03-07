Open Predict Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $192,810.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00008514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $192,810.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00790633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Predict Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.