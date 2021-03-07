Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $4.95 on Major Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $4.95 or 0.00009750 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $170,739.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

OPT is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Predict Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

