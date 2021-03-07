OpenDAO (OPEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

