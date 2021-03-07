Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $7.72 on Major Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00015417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and approximately $545,031.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.38 or 0.00469861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00068312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00457755 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

