OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) vs. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Head-To-Head Analysis

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OPKO Health and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00

OPKO Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.27%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,074.38%. Given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OPKO Health and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $901.90 million 3.14 -$314.92 million ($0.41) -10.29 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.29 million ($2.35) -1.20

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPKO Health. OPKO Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -9.79% -2.61% -1.80% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A -73.69% -65.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of OPKO Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OPKO Health beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee for treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, a selective androgen receptor modulator; and OPK88003, a once or twice weekly oxyntomodulin that is in Phase IIb trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is also developing hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection that completed Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc.; VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia. In addition, this segment develops and produces specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, it develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. Additionally, the company operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. OPKO Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company is also developing CAT-5571 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical research collaboration with the Jain Foundation to study edasalonexent in dysferlinopathy; and an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to study CAT-5571 in drug-sensitive and drug-resistant tuberculosis. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

