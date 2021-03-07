Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,680 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,570,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,985. The company has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

