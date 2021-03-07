Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 7,774 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,310,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,597,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

