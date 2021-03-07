Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $25.41 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,357,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

