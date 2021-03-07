Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $35.18 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $35,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,212,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,725 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,188. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.35.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.85. 1,181,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.40. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

