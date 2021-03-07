Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $35.59 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,951,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

