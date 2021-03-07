Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

