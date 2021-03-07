Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,842 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $40,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $253.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,351,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.55 and a 200-day moving average of $274.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

