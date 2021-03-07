Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.32. 8,102,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,868. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

