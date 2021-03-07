Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 15,035 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.99. 10,266,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.