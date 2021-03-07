Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,980 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,094. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

