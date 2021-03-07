Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $72,008,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,353. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.