Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2021 earnings at $18.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.69.

GWW opened at $399.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.23 and its 200-day moving average is $381.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 364.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

