OptionRoom Market Cap Reaches $30.41 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $30.41 million and $1.48 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.14 or 0.00471312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00077334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00081293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00457327 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

