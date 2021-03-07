Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $219,050.35

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Opus has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $219,050.35 and approximately $33.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00772599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041228 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

