Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $10.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

