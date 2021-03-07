Orbitcoin Market Cap Reaches $750,954.62 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $750,954.62 and approximately $46.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,808.21 or 1.00234454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.44 or 0.00951754 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.62 or 0.00415514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00298165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00038225 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

