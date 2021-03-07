Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $75.23 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $75.23 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00791729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042271 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.