Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $76.40 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $76.40 million and $5.74 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

