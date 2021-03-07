Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $183.92 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $183.92 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.37 or 0.00785360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.