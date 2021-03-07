Orchid Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 10% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $179.15 million and $18.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

