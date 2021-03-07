O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $99,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $465.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

