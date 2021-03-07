Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.79 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $883,134.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00464742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00067851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00076385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00458030 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.