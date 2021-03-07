Origin Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $60.11 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $143.00 million and approximately $60.11 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00787634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042023 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,179,603 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

