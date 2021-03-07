Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

