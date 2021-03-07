Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 42,903 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

