Orin Green Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VO opened at $215.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

