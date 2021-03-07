Orin Green Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,340 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 673,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $99.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

