Orin Green Financial LLC Buys Shares of 48,411 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 5.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.75 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

