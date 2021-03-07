Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $11.45 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

