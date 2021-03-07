Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VUG stock opened at $248.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

