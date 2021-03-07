Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $4.26 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

