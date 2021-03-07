Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

