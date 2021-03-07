Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

