Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. Slack Technologies makes up 3.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,965,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,194,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $64,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,616 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WORK stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

