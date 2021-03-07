Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,449 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $209.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $219.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.03.

