Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 92,001 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO opened at $45.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

