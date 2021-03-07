Orin Green Financial LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.