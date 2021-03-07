Orin Green Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $269.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

