Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Hits $348.95 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $348.95 million and $21.61 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $17.00 or 0.00033238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00470419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00077105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00458801 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

