Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $3,276.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.00375594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

