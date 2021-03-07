Ormeus Cash Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $2,765.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00370678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

