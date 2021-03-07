Ormeus Ecosystem Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $2.28 million and $21,837.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00462989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00076293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00453292 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

